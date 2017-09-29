De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings smiles as he looks on from the bench during a 2017 Summer League game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sacramento won 69-65. (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

For NBA players the season has yet to start, so what else is there to do to pass the time, how about showing up at a local high school football game.

That's exactly what Sacramento Kings No. 5 overall draft pick De'Aaron Fox decided to do for his Friday night.

Fox took to Twitter saying, "Wassup with the high school football games in Sac?"

ABC10 Sports Producer Sean Cunningham was at Granite Bay High School covering the ABC10 Game of the Week between the Granite Bay Grizzlies and Folsom Bulldogs.

After a series of tweets, it looks like Fox took the advice and showed up with former Kings legend Doug Christie to watch the two undefeated schools play.

See below how the series of tweets led to Fox's spur of the moment visit:

Wassup with the high school football games here in Sac? — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) September 29, 2017

Two of the best in NorCal tonight at Granite Bay HS - Grizzlies vs Folsom Bulldogs. Battle of undefeateds tonight https://t.co/uq12HZ3CWt — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 29, 2017

He took my recommendation for Sac HS football. Kings rookie @De’Aaron Fox & Doug Christie came to Granite Bay HS to see game vs Folsom pic.twitter.com/TXSn0Ulg0I — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 30, 2017

Moral of this Twitter exchange is try tweeting at Fox (@swipathefox) and he might show up to your game.

