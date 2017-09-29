KXTV
Kings' De'Aaron Fox pops up at local high school football game using Twitter

Pierre Noujaim, Lina Washington and Mark Willis bring you sights and sounds from week five of the high school football season including the Game of the Week featuring a battle of the undefeateds Folsom (5-0) at Granite Bay (5-0). (Sep. 29, 2017)

Jordan Ball, KXTV 11:43 PM. PDT September 29, 2017

For NBA players the season has yet to start, so what else is there to do to pass the time, how about showing up at a local high school football game.

That's exactly what Sacramento Kings No. 5 overall draft pick De'Aaron Fox decided to do for his Friday night.

Fox took to Twitter saying, "Wassup with the high school football games in Sac?"

ABC10 Sports Producer Sean Cunningham was at Granite Bay High School covering the ABC10 Game of the Week between the Granite Bay Grizzlies and Folsom Bulldogs.

After a series of tweets, it looks like Fox took the advice and showed up with former Kings legend Doug Christie to watch the two undefeated schools play.

See below how the series of tweets led to Fox's spur of the moment visit:

