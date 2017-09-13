Kings' Zach Randolph gets community service after LA arrest

Oct 11, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reacts after a call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph has been sentenced to community service after being arrested for marijuana possession and resisting arrest following an incident last month at a Los Angeles housing project.

Los Angeles city attorney's office spokesman Frank Mateljan says Randolph entered a no contest plea Wednesday.

He says Randolph was sentenced to 150 hours of community service and may ask for the charges to be vacated if he stays out of trouble for a year.

Randolph's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but he has previously called the allegations "false and misleading."

Randolph, a 16-year NBA veteran, spent eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with the Sacramento Kings in July.

Statement from Raymond Brothers, lawyer for Sacramento Kings Forward Zach Randolph, following today's plea deal. pic.twitter.com/VP1X3V9jQU — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 14, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV