LeBron James refers to Trump as 'so-called president' during LJFF reunion

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

SANDUSKY - After raising eyebrows with a tweet directed at President Trump earlier in the day, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James doubled down during an appearance at the 'We Are Family' reunion event for the LeBron James Family Foundation at Cedar Point on Tuesday night.

On stage to celebrate with students and family members, James turned his attention to this past weekend's violence in Charlottesville, VA involving white nationalists.

"I know there's been a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville. I have this platform and I'm somebody that has a voice of command," James began. "The only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love. And that's the only way we're going to be able to conquer something as one."

Then came the shot at President Trump.

"It's not about the guy that's the so-called president of the United States, or whatever the case," the four-time NBA MVP continued. "It's not about a teacher that you don't feel like cares about what's going on with you every day. It's not about people that you just don't feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It's about us. It's about us looking in the mirror. Kids all the way up to the adults. All of us looking in the mirror and saying, 'What can we do better to help change?' And if we can all do that and give 110 percent, and give both feet forward, then that's all you can ask for."

Moments following Trump's polarizing Tuesday press conference, in which he defended his initial response to the Charlottesville violence and insisted that members of the "alt left" deserved blame alongside the white supremacists who staged the initial demonstration, James tweeted the following:

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

James' comment about statues is a reference to additional statements made by Trump, in which he seemed to defend the stated cause of the Charlottesville rally, which was a protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

“This week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down," Trump said. "I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

James, who publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton's presidential candidacy and Barack Obama's before that, has never been shy to dabble in politics. But now, the 4-time MVP no longer appears to be willing to hold back.

Ben Axelrod contributed to this story

© 2017 WKYC-TV