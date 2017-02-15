Lincoln sophomore Isaiah Laspina sees lifelong dream come to fruition

At Lincoln High School, sophomore Isaiah Laspina has two jobs as a student and coach.

"I just love coaching," Laspina said.

The 16-year-old serves as an assistant to head coach Robert Ash, even though Laspina likes to say he's really the man in charge.

"I have the title," Ash said. "But if you ask him or really anyone who's been around us for a while, it's Isaiah."

As much as he loves coaching, Isaiah's dream is to play in an actual game. His dream, however, can be challenging since Laspina suffers from hydrocephalus -- a condition in which extra fluid puts pressure on the brain and can cause brain damage.

"He's not able to play a lot of sports," said his stepmother Marisa.

In a recent game against Bear River, Laspina finally got an opportunity to play despite his condition. Special planning between his coach and Bear River's head coach Gregg Pistochini allowed this to happen.

"I just said hey why don't we try to do something for him when we play?" said Pistochini

Isaiah didn't just play, he scored and said it was a dream come true.

"I was really excited about that, when everybody cheered for me," he said.

(© 2017 KXTV)