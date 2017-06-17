Arik Armstead puts Pierre through football drills
Former Pleasant Grove and current 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead returned to his hometown of Elk Grove to host the 2nd Annual Arik Armstead football camp for local youth. He also put ABC10's Pierre Noujaim through a few football drills in the process.
KXTV 3:46 PM. PDT June 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Good Samaritan dies after being hit by car
-
Could Phoenix shut down at 120 degrees?
-
Pigs returned from Pig Island
-
What's Bradford Anderson been up to?
-
Dentist in viral video performs good deed for woman in need
-
Placerville stabbing homicide arrested near US-Mexico border
-
America's 'Doomsday Plane' refueled by 'Big Sexy'
-
Elk Grove trying to form beer destination for its residents
-
Family of Rancho Cordova girl killed in crash receiving support from strangers
-
Kansas PG Frank Mason III holds a dunking exhibition in Sac, talks 2nd workout with Kings
More Stories
-
Two teens arrested in South Sacramento shooting that…Jun 17, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Multi-car accident leaves several injured on Capitol…Jun 17, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
Driver hits parked car, crashes through barber shop…Jun 17, 2017, 11:36 a.m.