Golden 1 Center offers unique viewing party for Mayweather vs. McGregor

The Golden 1 Center will host a viewing party for the much anticipated mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on Saturday. ABC10's Pierre Noujaim shows us what you can expect at the party on Saturday.

KXTV 4:20 PM. PDT August 25, 2017

