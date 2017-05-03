Manuel "Tino" Avila prepares for his biggest fight yet

Fairfield native Manuel "Tino" Avila (22-0 8KOs) prepares to battle Joseph Diaz Jr. (23-0 13KOs) in Las Vegas to become the #1 contender for the WBC Featherweight title belt.

KXTV 11:50 PM. PDT May 03, 2017

