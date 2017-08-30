KXTV
Cleveland Indians OF Jay Bruce to match donations up to $100K for Harvey relief

WKYC 4:38 AM. PDT August 30, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Indians outfielder (and Beaumont, TX native) Jay Bruce has decided to do his part to help support those in need during Tropical Storm Harvey. 

Tuesday, Bruce put a challenge out on his Twitter site. Through Sept. 10, all donations made by Tribe fans to Cleveland Indians Charities will go to Jay's efforts to aid those in need in Texas. Additionally, Jay and his wife, Hannah, will match up to $100,000 in donations made to CIC through Sept. 10.

Fans can go to indians.com/bruce to make their donations. 

