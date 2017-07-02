Judge, Correa, Arenado among 12 1st-time All-Star starters

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the 6th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 28, 2017. (PHOTO: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado were among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970.

Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis, who wasn't even with Chicago when it ended a 108-year title drought last fall. The Cubs had seven All-Stars last season.

Two of the first-time starters are from the Houston Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues: shortstop Correa and outfielder George Springer. Second baseman Jose Altuve was elected to his third start.

Houston pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. were picked, as well, giving the Astros five All-Stars, tied for the most with the New York Yankees, Cleveland and Washington. Keuchel is hurt and won't pitch.

Judge, a native of Linden just outside of Stockton, was the highest vote getter in the American League with a total of 4,488,702 votes.

Yonder Alonso will be the lone representative for the Oakland Athletics in his American hometown of Miami. It's his first All-Star selection for the 30-year-old first baseman from Cuba.

Buster Posey of the Giants is headed to his third straight All-Star game to win the starting catcher position in the National League. No other Giants player finished in the top five at his position.

