Ace Sonny Gray, catcher Stephen Vogt reach deals with A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Right-hander Sonny Gray has reached a $3,575,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics to avoid arbitration.
Also agreeing on deals Friday were catcher Stephen Vogt and right-hander Liam Hendriks.
Gray entered 2016 with huge expectations as ace of the A's staff then was scratched from his start opening day with food poisoning. He first spent a stint on the disabled list with a strain in his upper back before missing time down the stretch on the DL again with a strained right forearm.
After getting hurt Aug. 6, the 27-year-old Gray didn't pitch again until one inning of relief Sept. 28 at the Angels - an important step according to the team for him to go into the offseason on a positive note.
Gray, a 2015 All-Star who made $527,500 last year, struggled to a 5-11 record after consecutive 14-win seasons and was limited to 22 starts and 117 innings.
