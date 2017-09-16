Alfaro, bullpen lead Phillies past Athletics after delay

Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his two-run homer with teammate J.P. Crawford #2 against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA (PHOTO: Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jorge Alfaro homered and Philadelphia's relievers pitched six strong innings after a rain delay to lead the Phillies over the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Saturday night.

J.P. Crawford had two RBIs and Cesar Hernandez also drove in a run for the Phillies, who improved to 5-14 against the AL.

Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie homered for Oakland, which lost for just the third time in its last 10.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 46 minutes by rain during the third inning.

Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 24 chances to cap an impressive performance by Philadelphia's bullpen. Victor Arano (1-0) pitched two innings to earn his first major league victory.

Simon Castro (1-3) gave up two runs in two innings.

