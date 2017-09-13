A's choose site near Oakland's Lake Merritt for new ballpark

Oakland Athletics logo (Photo: News10/KXTV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Athletics have picked land near Oakland's Lake Merritt as the site for an intimate new ballpark.

Team President Dave Kaval says in a letter to the Peralta Community College District that he believes the location presents an opportunity to keep the city's "last professional sports team in Oakland for the long term."

The land sits between Lake Merritt and Interstate 880 and includes commercial warehouses, parking lots, and administrative offices for the district.

The team and the college district, which owns the 13-acre site, will now begin negotiations.

The small-budget A's considers a new ballpark the top priority to be a regular contender.

The run-down Coliseum, shared with the Raiders and the last venue with both Major League Baseball and football, had multiple sewage problems in 2013 that caused damage during games.

