A's rally with 5 runs in 9th on 2 HRs to beat Mariners 9-6

Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning of a game at Safeco Field on May 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (PHOTO: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead. But with a struggling Edwin Diaz removed from the closer role earlier in the day, Steve Cishek was asked to get the final three outs for the Mariners in just his second appearance of the season.

Cishek (0-1) was unable to finish the job, giving up a leadoff single to Rajai Davis and watching Joyce hit his fifth homer of the year to give Oakland the lead. Mark Rzepczynski took over and allowed Canha's first homer on a 3-2 pitch.

