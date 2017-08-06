A's rally with 5 runs in eighth to stun Angels, 11-10

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis (2) is greeted by second baseman Jed Lowrie (8) after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (PHOTO: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Bruce Maxwell's two-run single completed a dramatic five-run, two-out comeback in the eighth inning, and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on Sunday.

The Angels led 10-5 after the sixth but couldn't hold on against an A's team that hammered them with 18 hits, including three home runs and six doubles.

Down 10-6 in the eighth, Khris Davis hit a three-run homer off reliever Blake Parker to ignite the Oakland comeback. Parker had not allowed a run in 27 consecutive appearances at home.

After Ryon Healy doubled, the Angels went to Bud Norris (1-5), but the closer gave up a run-scoring single to Chad Pinder, a double to Matt Chapman and then the two-run single to Maxwell.

Josh Smith (2-0) picked up the win in relief. Blake Treinen, Oakland's seventh reliever, earned his fifth overall save and second with the A's.

