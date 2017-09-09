Astros walk in 5 runs, lose doubleheader opener to A's 11-1

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie (8) is walked by the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Houston's bullpen forced in five runs with bases-loaded walks and the team tied a franchise record with 13 free passes, costing the AL-leading Astros in their second straight loss to the Oakland Athletics, 11-1 in a doubleheader opener Saturday.

Oakland led 3-1 before Tyler Clippard issued the first bases-loaded walk to Jed Lowrie in the sixth inning. Reymin Guduan brought in three more while allowing five straight walks on 28 pitches in the eighth. Infielder J.D. Davis relieved Guduan and struck out Marcus Semien and Khris Davis, but also allowed another run by walking Chad Pinder.

Houston tied the franchise mark for walks set on May 4, 1975 against the San Francisco Giants. The Astros entered the series with a seven-game winning streak, and their magic number remains at eight.

Starter Charlie Morton (11-7) took the loss by allowing three runs in five innings.

Daniel Gossett (4-8) had a career-high seven strikeouts and allowed one run over six-plus innings for his first win since Aug. 2 and the A's third straight overall.

