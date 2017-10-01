Athletics end last-place season with 5-2 win over Rangers

Oakland Athletics left fielder Khris Davis (2) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (PHOTO: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Daniel Mengden struck out eight, Khris Davis hit his career-best 43rd homer and the last-place Oakland Athletics ended the season with a 5-2 win at Texas on Sunday.

The Athletics (75-87) finished at the bottom of the AL West for the third consecutive season, a franchise first, but won six more games than last season thanks to 17 victories in their last 24 games. Manager Bob Melvin even got a contract extension this week, adding a year through 2019.

Texas didn't have a base runner against Mengden (3-2) until Adrian Beltre's 3,048th career hit, a single leading off the fifth. Mengden walked one and allowed only four singles in his seven innings.

Blake Treinen worked the ninth for his 16th save in 21 chances.

