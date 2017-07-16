Bauer gets just 2 outs; A's top Indians 7-3 for 3-game sweep

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising sweep of the AL Central leader.

Bauer (7-8) allowed four runs, three hits and two walks while throwing just 24 of 43 pitches for strikes in facing seven batters. Cleveland has lost four straight for the first time since 2015.

Ryon Healy and Jaycob Brugman hit two-run singles in the first. Jed Lowrie homered against Dan Otero for a 5-0 lead in the third, and Matt Joyce had three hits and two RBIs.

Sean Manaea (8-5) struck out eight in seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. Before the game, veteran-shedding Oakland dealt relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to Washington for right-hander Blake Treinen and a pair of prospects, left-hander Jesus Luzardo and infielder Sheldon Neuse.

