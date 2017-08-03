Blach pitches, powers Giants to 11-2 win over A's

Aug 3, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence (8) rounds third base for a run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at AT&T Park. PHOTOS: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Ty Blach pitched eight strong innings and hit a three-run homer and Jarrett Parker had three hits and three RBIs in his first game back from the disabled list as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Oakland Athletics 11-2 on Thursday night.

The win gave the Giants a split of the four-game home-and-home Bay Bridge Series.

Blach (7-7) struck out four and gave up two runs, six hits and one walk. The 26-year-old left-hander threw 104 pitches. He's pitched at least six innings in six straight starts.

Blach homered off Chris Smith in the fifth. His first career home run cleared the 399-foot sign in center field and extended an 8-1 lead.

The Giants combined for 13 hits as they spoiled the return of Oakland A's starter Kendall Graveman (2-3).

© 2017 Associated Press