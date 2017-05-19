Canha's 10th-inning homer leads A's past Red Sox 3-2

May 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Mark Canha (20) hits a game winning home run during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. PHOTO: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mark Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed a potential game-winning homer by Oakland and the Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night.

The A's overcame the sensational catch by Bradley and a record-tying eighth straight double-digit strikeout game from Chris Sale to win their second in a row in the series against Boston.

Ryan Dull (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

Heath Hembree (0-2) was the loser.

The A's would have won it in the ninth except for Bradley. With two outs, Ryon Healy hit a drive to center that appeared to have enough to clear the wall and win the game for Oakland. Bradley tracked the ball and leaped as he got to the wall, pulling the ball back into play. Healy put his hands on his helmet in frustration, while reliever Craig Kimbrel pointed out in appreciation.

