Cano, Albers lead Mariners to 10-2 win over A's for sweep

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) celebrates following a 10-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field. (PHOTO: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano homered and drove in four runs, Andrew Albers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Albers, acquired from Atlanta on Aug. 11, did not allow a hit until Matt Olson opened the sixth with his 12th home run to make it 3-1. That was the only hit off Albers (3-1) who struck out five and walked one while throwing 101 pitches in six innings.

Carlos Ruiz and Mitch Haniger hit solo homers for the Mariners, who began the day 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot. Cano had a two-run home run in the first, and RBI singles in the fourth and in a five-run eighth as Seattle finished with 17 hits

Olson's RBI single made it 5-2 in the eighth, but Seattle opened the bottom half with six consecutive hits in its big inning.

Daniel Gossett (3-8) gave up three runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, but walked five and struck out five.

