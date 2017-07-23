Chapman atones for blunder, homer lifts A's over Mets 3-2

Jul 23, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) heads home on his solo home run to left field during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. PHOTO: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - Rookie Matt Chapman quickly atoned for a baserunning blunder by hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that sent the Oakland Athletics over the Mets 3-2 Sunday, ending New York's four-game winning streak.

With the July 31 trade deadline nearing and far back in the NL wild-card race, the Mets now start a 10-game trip, and there's no telling whether veterans such as Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda will remain on the team when it returns to Citi Field.

Marcus Semien and Khris Davis also homered for Oakland, helping Bob Melvin post his 999th victory as a big league manager. Semien connected on the sixth pitch of the game, and Davis hit his 28th home run in the fourth.

Michael Conforto hit his 19th homer of the season and fifth of the Mets' 6-4 homestand that followed the All-Star break.

