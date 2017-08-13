Chapman's 3-run HR in 5-run 4th rallies A's over Orioles 9-3

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrates with team mates after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer off Jeremy Hellickson in a five-run fourth inning, and the Oakland Athletics overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Sunday.

Matt Joyce and Matt Olson also homered as the A's gained a four-game split.

In his worst outing since Baltimore acquired him from Philadelphia last month, Hellickson (1-2) gave up six runs - twice as many as he allowed in his previous two starts. He allowed five hits in five-plus innings.

Manny Machado hit his 22nd homer and scored twice for Baltimore.

Kendall Graveman (3-3) had an uneven outing in his first win since returning Aug. 3 from a disabled list stint caused by a strained right shoulder. He matched his career high of eight strikeouts, allowing two runs and eight hits in seven innings.

