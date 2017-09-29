Choo homers as Rangers top A's

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin (6) watches his team take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Athletics defeat the Rangers 4-1. (PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Shin-Soo Choo tied a career high with his 22nd home run and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Friday night.

Martin Perez (13-12) allowed three runs and five hits as Texas ended a seven-game skid. The 13 wins are a career high for Perez and the loss guaranteed Oakland would finish last in the AL West.

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell took a knee during the national anthem and was booed by a portion of the crowd before and after the song. It was the first time Maxwell has taken a knee on the field in an opposing ballpark. He took a knee during the anthem on Thursday, but he was warming up starting pitcher Sean Manaea in the bullpen and out of view from television cameras and fans.

Maxwell wasn't in the lineup Friday, and took a knee in alongside his standing teammates in front of the dugout. He entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh and grounded out to second.

© 2017 Associated Press