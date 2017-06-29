Correa has 2 HRs, 4 RBIs to lead Astros over A's 6-1

Jun 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) slides safely into third ahead of the tag by Oakland Athletics shortstop Adam Rosales (16) during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four runs and the Houston Astros got a 6-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Correa's two-run shot in the fourth put the Astros up 2-1. He extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run homer to straightaway center field with no outs in the sixth inning to chase rookie Daniel Gossett (1-3).



It was the fourth career multi-home run game for Correa, who has reached safely in a career-high 17 straight games, and his first this season.



The victory improves first-place Houston to 10-2 against the Athletics this season and 17-2 against them since July 20, 2016.



Houston starter Brad Peacock (5-1) allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven but lasted only five innings after tying a career high by walking six.

