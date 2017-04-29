Davis helps A's end 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Astros

Khris Davis #2 of the Oakland Athletics hits a home run in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (PHOTO: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) - Khris Davis clubbed his 10th home run to back a solid start by Andrew Triggs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 2-1 Saturday night to snap a five-game skid.

Oakland ended a 10-game losing streak against the Astros, which was the longest in franchise history against Houston.

Jed Lowrie put Oakland up 1-0 in the fourth with a homer to right field off Joe Musgrove (1-2), and Davis gave the Athletics an insurance run when he connected against Will Harris with two outs in the eighth.

Triggs (4-1) gave up five hits while setting career highs with seven innings and nine strikeouts. Jose Altuve hit a solo homer off Sean Doolittle with two outs in the eighth, but Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

