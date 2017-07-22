Flores hits HR in 9th, Mets past A's 6-5 for 4th straight

New York Mets second baseman Wilmer Flores (4) reacts after hitting a two out walk off home run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Citi Field. (PHOTO: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Pinch-hitter Lucas Duda delivered a tying single with two outs in the eighth off left-hander Daniel Coulombe. Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the sixth to begin New York's comeback, and Jose Reyes tripled twice.

Flores connected on a 96 mph fastball from Simon Castro (0-1), sending a line drive to left field for the second game-ending homer of his career. That sent a frenzied crowd of 39,629 home happy - hours after fans lined up early in the heat outside Citi Field to get their Noah Syndergaard as Thor bobbleheads.

Hansel Robles (6-1) tossed a hitless inning to win for the second straight day.

