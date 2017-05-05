Fulmer stays sharp a day later, Tigers beat A's 7-2

Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) celebrates near Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell (13) while waiting for the second runner on a two run RBI single by designated hitter Victor Martinez (not pictured) during the third inning. (Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Michael Fulmer allowed two runs over eight innings after his start was pushed back a day due to rain, Jim Adduci hit a bases-loaded triple and the Detroit Tigers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.

Victor Martinez had three hits and two RBIs while Miguel Cabrera and Andrew Romine added two hits apiece to help Detroit win the opener of its nine-game road trip.



Fulmer (3-1) struck out nine and walked two after having his scheduled outing in Detroit rained out. Only one of the runs allowed by the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year was earned.



Yonder Alonso drove in two runs for the A's. Oakland has lost nine of 11.



The Tigers scored two runs in the third and three in the sixth to chase starter Andrew Triggs (4-2).

