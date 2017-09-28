Healy, Manaea lead A's past slumping Rangers 4-1

Sep 28, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Oakland A's left fielder Mark Canha (20) right fielder Matt Joyce (23) & center fielder Jake Smolinski (5) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Ryon Healy hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning to help the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Thursday night.

It was the fifth straight road win for the Athletics and seventh consecutive loss for the Rangers. It's Texas' longest skid since an eight-game slide in 2015.

Bruce Maxwell took to a knee in the Oakland bullpen during the national anthem. The catcher was warming up starter Sean Manaea, out of view from many fans and cameras. One fan near the Oakland dugout said "boo" in a normal voice, and a small number of fans booed when Maxwell batted in the second inning. Maxwell has been the only major league baseball player to take to a knee, mirroring protests by NFL players against racial injustice. This was Maxwell's first road game since he began his protest last weekend.

Manaea (12-10) gave up three hits and no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. Blake Treinen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 15th save in 20 opportunities.

Miguel Gonzalez (8-13) took the loss.

