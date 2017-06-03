KXTV
Healy powers Athletics past Nationals, 10-4

KXTV 12:00 AM. PDT June 04, 2017

OAKLAND,Calif. (AP) - Ryon Healy had two doubles and two homers, Jed Lowrie doubled twice and homered, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Saturday.
 
A day after being outscored by 10 runs, the A's got off to a fast start as Healy and Lowrie each hit two-run home runs in the bottom of the first inning off starter Joe Ross (2-2).
 
Healy hit a long solo shot in a three-run seventh inning in which the A's broke open a 7-4 game. It was Healy's first career multi-home run game and the four extra-base hits tied a franchise record accomplished by 16 others since 1913.
 
Yonder Alonso hit a two-run home run - his 16th - earlier in the seventh.
 
Daniel Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double for the Nationals, and Adam Lind hit a three-run home run in the third.
 
Liam Hendriks (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


