Hernandez sharp, Mariners hit 4 homers in 7-1 win over A's

Seattle Mariners shortstop Taylor Motter (21) gets a base hit against the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning of their MLB baseball game at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mitch Haniger homered twice and Felix Hernandez won for the first time in more than two months as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-1 on Monday night.

A day after being eliminated from playoff contention, the slumping Mariners snapped Oakland's season-high seven-game winning streak and its eight-game run at home - the team's second-longest in 11 years.

The Mariners had lost eight of nine.

Hernandez (6-5) gave up one run in six innings of two-hit ball.

Hernandez hadn't won since July 15, a stretch that included a stint on the disabled list from Aug. 2 to Sept. 13 with right shoulder bursitis. He was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his previous five starts.

