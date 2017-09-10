Keuchel loses control, AL West-leading Astros swept by A's

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrates with Oakland Athletics catcher Dustin Garneau (12) after hitting a solo homerun against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Associated Press)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Astros ace Dallas Keuchel walked in two runs and hit a batter to force in another during a shaky sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics completed a four-game sweep of Houston with a 10-2 victory on Sunday.

The Astros entered the day tied with Cleveland for the best record in the AL, but their pitching has fallen apart at the Coliseum. Oakland rallied from behind in each of the first three games of the series, including one in which Houston's bullpen brought in five runs with bases-loaded walks.

Keuchel (12-4) never had a lead in the finale. He had allowed only two runs over 21 2/3 innings in three games against the A's this season and was doing well again until the sixth, when he lost control and labored through a 40-pitch inning.

Kendall Graveman (5-4) pitched five-hit ball over six innings and allowed one run for Oakland.

