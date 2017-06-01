KXTV
Close

Kluber shines in return from DL as Indians blank A's 8-0

KXTV 10:47 PM. PDT June 01, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.
 
Despite the long layoff, Kluber (4-2) looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.
 
The Indians scored four runs - three unearned - off Jharel Cotton (3-6) in the wild sixth, when the game was momentarily delayed when sprinklers in left field went on automatically.
 
The A's made three more errors, raising their major league-leading total to 55. And they struck out 17 times, giving Oakland 93 in the last seven games.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories