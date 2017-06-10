Longoria, Rays beat A's 6-5 in 10 to open doubleheader

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (3) is congratulated by first baseman Logan Morrison (7) after hit the game winning walk off during the tenth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. (PHOTO: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Evan Longoria hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Saturday in the opener of the majors' first regularly scheduled doubleheader since 2011.

The Rays won their fourth in a row. Oakland, which scored a run in the ninth to tie it, lost despite getting a season-high 16 hits.

Peter Bourjos led off the 10th with a single, advanced on a wild pitch by Liam Hendriks (2-1) and scored on Longoria's third hit of the game.

Austin Pruitt (5-1) won in relief.

