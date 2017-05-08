Lowrie gives A's 3rd straight walk-off win, 3-2 over Angels

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates as he hits a walk off home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eleventh inning at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit his second home run of the game with two outs in the 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Monday night for their third straight walk-off win.

Lowrie got Oakland on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning and ended it with a drive to right field off Deolis Guerra (2-2) that sent the A's pouring out of the dugout in celebration again.

This win followed dramatic comebacks against Detroit that were capped by Adam Rosales' game-ending single Saturday and Ryon Healy's homer on Sunday. Oakland has three consecutive walk-off wins for the first time since June 2004.

Liam Hendricks (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings as the A's won for the fourth time in five games.

© 2017 Associated Press