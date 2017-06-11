Mallex Smith has 3 hits; Rays beat Athletics 5-4

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson (10) hits a sacrifice RBI during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. (PHOTO: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Mallex Smith had three hits and used his speed to set up the go-ahead run and the Tampa Bay Rays took three of four from the Oakland Athletics with a 5-4 victory Sunday.

Smith had a bunt single leading off the seventh and went to third after reliever Daniel Coulombe (0-1) was charged with an error for an errant throw to first that ended up in the right-field corner. Tampa Bay went ahead 5-4 when Corey Dickerson hit a sacrifice fly on the next pitch.

Smith, recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday to fill in for injured Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, also walked and went 8 for 14 in the series.

Kiermaier is expected to miss at least two months with a broken right hip.

