Manaea sharp, Davis homers as A's top Angels 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Sean Manaea pitched six-plus innings of shutout ball and Khris Davis homered as the Oakland Athletics snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels, locked in a tight wild card race, were trying for their seventh series sweep and second against the A's this year. Los Angeles is among five teams competing for two wild card berths who going into Wednesday were separated by four games.

Manaea (10-9) struck out six and allowed five hits and three walks.

A's manager Bob Melvin summoned reliever Ryan Dull after Manaea gave up a hit and a walk to start the seventh inning. Dull stranded both runners, retiring the next three batters in order.

Davis hit an opposite field shot to right off Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (1-5) leading off the bottom of the fourth. His 39th home run broke a scoreless tie.

