Mariners rally from 4-run deficit, beat Athletics 7-6

SEATTLE, WA -: Jean Segura #2 of the Mariners smiles as he scores the winning run on a wild pitch by Blake Treinen of the Athletics in the ninth inning at Safeco Field. (Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Jean Segura raced home from third base on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit for a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night.

Seattle pulled even at 6-all when Mike Zunino hit a two-out solo home run to right-center field in the eighth inning off Oakland reliever Chris Hatcher. Zunino drove an 0-1 pitch to the gap and watched it barely disappear over the wall for his 21st homer of the season.

Segura opened the ninth with a chopper to first that Matt Olson could not handle, his second error of the game. Yonder Alonso followed with a single to right off Oakland's Blake Treinen (1-2) and Segura raced to third putting runners at the corners with no outs. Robinson Cano was walked to load the bases, but Nelson Cruz struck out and Kyle Seager popped out. Treinen was low with his second pitch to Mitch Haniger, and it got past Bruce Maxwell and Segura scored.

Edwin Diaz (3-5) worked the ninth to get the victory.

