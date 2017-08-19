McHugh throws 6 innings in Astros' 3-0 win over A's

Aug 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) slides into home during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. PHOTO: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON (AP) - Collin McHugh threw six innings, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single and the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Saturday night.

McHugh (1-2) gave up six hits and struck out three. McHugh, who missed the first 3 1/2 months with right shoulder tendinitis and a right elbow injury, has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts this season.

After Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick walked and Yuli Gurriel singled to lead off the fourth, Gonzalez followed with his two-run single. Kendall Graveman (3-4) induced flyouts from Carlos Beltran, Juan Centeno and Derek Fisher to prevent further damage.

Alex Bregman added a solo home run over the train tracks above the left field wall to lead off the eighth.

© 2017 Associated Press