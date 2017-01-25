A's trade OF Brett Eibner to Dodgers for minor leaguer

Oakland Athletics right fielder Brett Eibner (39) hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Rangers defeat the A's 7-6. PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.

Eibner combined to hit .193 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBIs with Kansas City and Oakland in his first big-league season last year. He also appeared in a combined 54 games with Triple-A Omaha and Nashville, hitting .289 with nine doubles, 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

The 28-year-old outfielder from San Diego has spent six years in the minors after being drafted by the Royals in the second round of the 2010 first-year player draft out of Arkansas. He had been designated for assignment by the A's last week.

