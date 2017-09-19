Olson, Lowrie lead Oakland to 8-3 win in Detroit

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie (8) tosses his bat in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. (PHOTO: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT (AP) - Matt Olson homered, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Monday night.

Olson became the first A's player to homer in four straight games since Coco Crisp in 2013, and now has 14 home runs in his last 20 games.

Tigers reliever Jeff Ferrell left the game in the eighth inning after getting hit in the head with a line drive off the bat off Ryon Healy. The hit was measured at 102.6 mph by StatCast and hit Ferrell in the right side of the head.

He never went down, but jogged immediately toward the Detroit dugout and was escorted to the clubhouse.

Nicholas Castellanos had three hits for the Tigers, extending his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

Raul Alcantara, who started when Jharel Cotton strained his groin during pre-game warmups, pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Liam Hendriks (4-2), the third of six Oakland pitchers, got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

