Ozuna HR starts comeback as Marlins beat A's 11-6

Oakland Athletics right fielder Matt Joyce (23) collides with first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) after the catch is made for an out against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (PHOTO: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

MIAMI (AP) - Marcell Ozuna homered to start the Miami Marlins' comeback from an early four-run deficit, and they beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.

Ozuna hit his 17th home run to start the second inning, added a double and had three RBIs. Tyler Moore hit his fifth homer and scored three times to help the Marlins overcome a wobbly outing by Edinson Volquez, who had a no-hitter in his most recent home start.

Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit single in the fifth for his 365th interleague hit, breaking Derek Jeter's major league record.

Ryon Healy hit a three-run homer for the Athletics (27-38), who fell to 11 games below .500 for the first time. They went 1-5 on their trip and lost their ninth consecutive road series, their longest such streak since 1986.

Oakland lost after leading by three or more runs three times on the trip. Daniel Gossett (0-1) couldn't hold a 4-0 lead in his major league debut after being called up from Triple-A Nashville, and allowed seven runs, six earned, in 3 1-3 innings.

Volquez lasted only four innings and gave up four hits, four walks and five runs, four earned.

Kyle Barraclough (2-1), the first of six Miami relievers, pitched a scoreless fifth.

