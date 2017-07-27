Pearce hits 10th-inning grand slam, Jays sweep A's, win 8-4

Jul 27, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Steve Pearce (28) hits a walk off grand slam home run against the Oakland Athletics in the tenth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

TORONTO (AP) - Steve Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 8-4 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.

Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.



Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, hitting a solo blast in the first.



Roberto Osuna (3-0) worked one inning for the win.



