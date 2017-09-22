Rangers fall 3 1/2 back for wild card with 4-1 loss to A's

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Rookie Matt Olson hit his sixth home run in seven games, a second-inning drive off Nick Martinez that helped the Oakland Athletics beat Texas 4-1 on Friday night and damage the Rangers' playoff hopes.

Olson homered following a leadoff walk to Khris Davis, his 13th home run in September and his 16th in his last 23 games.

Texas, which had won four straight, dropped 3½ games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card. The Rangers are tied with the Los Angeles Angels.

Shin-Soo Choo hit his 21st home run for Texas, which has lost six of its last seven at Oakland.

Martinez (3-7) allowed four runs - three earned - and five hits in six innings. He is winless in six starts and four relief appearances since June 25.

