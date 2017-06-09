Rays hit 5 homers, beat Athletics 13-4

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Andrew Triggs (60) reacts as he walks back to the dugout at the end of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (PHOTO: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay tied a season-high with five home runs, Alex Cobb went six strong innings, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Friday night.

Steven Souza Jr., Mallex Smith, Logan Morrison, Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson all homered for the Rays, who have hit four or more homers in a game six times this season. Souza, who entered in a 1-for-24 slide, had three hits and came within a double of hitting for the cycle.

Jesus Sucre had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Rays record a season-high in runs.

Cobb (5-5), coming off a start Saturday at Seattle in which he allowed nine runs and 14 hits over five innings, gave up one run and four hits.

Andrew Triggs (5-6) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, giving up eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed 26 runs in 18 2/3 innings over the stretch.

