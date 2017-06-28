Reddick and Springer lead Astros over Athletics 11-8

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) slides into home plate ahead of the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell (13) during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. (PHOTO: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON (AP) - Josh Reddick and George Springer had three hits each and combined for five RBIs as the Houston Astros used a five-run third inning to take the lead and hold on for a 11-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Houston rookie David Paulino allowed seven hits with a season-high seven runs in four-plus innings and Michael Feliz (4-1) struck out two in a scoreless fifth for the win. Ken Giles struck out two in the ninth for his 18th save.

Houston was down one after a four-run third by the A's before Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive singles to chase Jesse Hahn with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Josh Smith came in to face Marwin Gonzalez whose RBI double tied it at 5-5. The Astros took the lead when Beltran scored on a groundout by Yuli Gurriel before Springer's run-scoring double with two outs pushed the lead to 7-5.

Reddick, who drove in three runs, hit an RBI single and Carlos Correa drove home another run with a single to make it 9-5.

