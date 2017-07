Rodon earns first win since 2016 as White Sox beat A's 7-2

Jul 3, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Adam Rosales (16) tags out Chicago White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera (53) and attempts a double play during the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (Photo: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon's first win of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Monday night.

Melky Cabrera added three hits and an RBI, Willy Garcia doubled twice while Matt Davidson had an RBI double to break out of a personal slump and help Chicago to its fifth win in seven games.



One week after getting swept by the A's at home, the White Sox jumped on Oakland starter Jharel Cotton early and got strong pitching from Rodon and two relievers to make it hold up before a crowd of 40,019 - the largest to watch a baseball game at the Coliseum in nearly 12 years.



Rodon (1-1) allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings and came within one shy of his career high with 10 strikeouts in his second start after missing nearly the first three months of the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left bicep. Rodon gave up a two-run double to Adam Rosales in the second the retired 14 of 16 on his way to winning for the first time since Sep. 30.

© 2017 KXTV-TV