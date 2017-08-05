Rookie Blackburn cools off Angels in A's 5-0 win

Aug 5, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning during the MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. PHOTO: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Rookie Paul Blackburn allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Oakland Athletics cooled off the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-0 victory on Saturday night.

The Angels had their four-game winning streak snapped after they had scored at least five runs in each of their previous seven games.

Blackburn (3-1) was in control all night and didn't walk a batter. The 2012 No. 1 draft pick of the Cubs struck out one.

Just called up last month, Blackburn, 23, has a 2.60 ERA in seven starts.

Catcher Dustin Garneau, claimed off waivers from Colorado on Friday, singled in two runs in his first game for the A's.

Tyler Skaggs (1-2) went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks, in his first start since going on the disabled list April 29 with an oblique strain.

