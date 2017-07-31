Semien's grand slam helps lift Athletics past Giants, 8-5

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (10) hits a grand slam home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Marcus Semien hit a grand slam off reliever George Kontos in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-5 on Monday night, hours after trading ace Sonny Gray.

Jed Lowrie had three hits and an RBI, Ryon Healy added a two-run single and Matt Joyce reached base four times and scored twice for Oakland.

Bruce Maxwell drew a leadoff walk from Josh Osich (3-2) to begin the sixth. Pinch-hitter Rajai Davis followed with a one-out single before Osich walked Joyce to load the bases. Kontos replaced Osich to face Semien, who powered a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left-center for his second career grand slam.

Paul Blackburn (2-1), making the start after Gray was dealt to the New York Yankees, allowed five runs over five innings. Blake Treinen retired three batters for his first save in the AL this season.

Buster Posey and Brandon Belt had two hits apiece for the Giants.

