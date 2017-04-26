Shoemaker gets 1st win since head injury, Angels top A's 8-5

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker (52) in the first inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (PHOTO: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Matt Shoemaker got his first win since having brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive late last season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Shoemaker (1-1) went five innings in his fifth start of the season. He was injured on a hit in Seattle by Kyle Seager off the right side of his head last September.

Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce, the former Angel, hit a two-run homer off Deolis Guerra in the eighth inning. Joyce was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

Sean Manea (1-2) got through just two innings, allowing three runs before his night ended after only 34 pitches because of left shoulder tightness. Manea retired the first three batters he faced, then allowed three runs on four hits in the second inning.

