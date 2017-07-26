Smoak and Morales go back-to-back in 9th, Jays beat A's 3-2

Toronto Blue Jays fielder Ezequiel Carrera (3) congratulates Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales (8) on hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics. (PHOTO: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

TORONTO (AP) - Justin Smoak hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Kendrys Morales followed with a game-winning blast as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the struggling Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Wednesday night.

It was the sixth time this season the Blue Jays have hit consecutive home runs. Smoak and Morales have been involved in each of the past three occasions.

Both homers came off A's closer Santiago Casilla (2-5).

Joe Biagini (3-8) worked 2/3 of an inning for the win.

Casilla's meltdown spoiled a strong performance by Athletics rookie Paul Blackburn, who allowed two hits in seven shutout innings. It also kept Oakland manager Bob Melvin stuck on 999 career wins.

Blackburn lowered his ERA through five starts to 2.25. He issued three walks, two of which were erased by double plays.

© 2017 Associated Press